Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Tanya Hope played the female lead in Magizh Thirumeni’s Tamil film ‘Thadam’ alongside Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep. Now that the film is being remade in Hindi with Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, Tanya is happy with it.

“I think ‘Thadam’ was one of the best movies I’ve seen as an audience. So, I’m glad it’s being remade. It’s such a mind-boggling story. I’m so glad I was a part of the original film,” she says. Tanya shares that while shooting for the film she did not know much about the story. She went with the flow.

“I just trusted our director Magizh Thirumeni. I had a gut feeling about the film and he’s such a confident professional that I came on board to do the film without hearing the story. When you trust the people you’re working with then you never feel unsure about coming onboard,” Tanya Hope adds.

Tanya Hope is okay with remakes. “There are some fantastic stories being made and I’m happy they’re being made in different languages and reaching out to a larger audience. I have done a remake of a Bollywood movie in Tamil too. It was the remake of ‘Vicky Donor’, which was called ‘Dharala Prabhu’. That film also did quite well. I played the role that Yami Gautam played in the original. So, if the movie is good, why not remake it to expand the exposure,” she says.

Tanya, who debuted in 2016 with the Telugu film ‘Appatlo Okadundevadu’ was keen on working in Bollywood. She is looking forward to her debut but things are yet to fall into place. But, the actor is not losing hope.

“I believe everything happens in its own time. I’ll be acting as long as I’m alive. It’s the vocation that’s important to me and the more work I do in different languages, the happier I am. The larger my audience, the happier I am. My Bollywood debut will happen when it has to, when the time is right,” Tanya Hope ends.

