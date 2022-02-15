Singer Kailash Kher comes together with Tollywood music director Thaman, for the most awaited Telugu movie ‘Bheemla Nayak’.

Advertisement

The ‘Teri Deewani’ singer, who has crooned a number of songs in Telugu, is all set to lend his voice for a song in the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer.

Advertisement

Music director S. Thaman, who seems excited to have Kailash on board for his upcoming composition, took to Twitter to make an announcement regarding the same.

“Our New Crazy Addition To #SenationalBheemlaNayak Soon will be ur #Addiction tooo @Kailashkher with My Genius dear director Shri #Trivikram gaaru and the Pen tat always carries Some Soul and Some Soil in it @ramjowrites gaaru Was a Magical day for Us,” he said.

Thaman has been busy with a handful of music albums in his kitty, as he now starts working on a song for ‘Bheemla Nayak’. The song is being penned by Telugu’s popular lyricist Ramjogayya Sastry, while Kailash will sing it.

‘Bheemla Nayak‘ is the adaptation of hit Malayalam movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.

Directed by Sagar K. Chandra, the upcoming action-drama will have Pawan Kalyan playing a cop, while Rana Daggubati will appear as his opponent.

‘Bheemla Nayak’ is slated for its release soon, as the makers will pick a date from the two available release dates.

Must Read: Bheemla Nayak: Producer Blames Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy For Delay In Release

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube