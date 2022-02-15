Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa has done wonders with its box office run and is a rage on social media. Just like Allu’s swag, dialogues, the film’s songs too have become immensely popular. Srivalli is one such song from the album which is trending like crazy on Instagram reels. Know what Javed Ali, the voice behind the song has to say about it.

For the unversed, Ali has sung the Hindi version of Srivalli. The track has become one of the most heard songs in recent times, and on social media too, the craze is on another level. Recently, the veteran singer opened up about how the song has impacted his career and what he feels about its success.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Javed Ali said, “I never thought Srivalli would become such a rage. I’m getting so many more offers now.” He revealed receiving messages from places like the USA, Kuwait, and the UK. He is happy for receiving applauds from singers like Richa Sharma and others. “It’s a trend today to measure the success of a song through its number of views and the reels that are made on it. But success is also about music experts calling you up and appreciating you. I’m happy to be receiving both,” he added.

Javed Ali is glad to see the madness over romantic songs during a time when item numbers are attracting the audience. “There are item songs that are still being made but we listen to them only till a certain point. Par jab romantic songs ka nasha chadhta hai, woh bahot der tak rehta hai dil aur dimaag mein. I’m sure that people will remember it for years to come,” Srivalli singer quoted.

Speaking about the film, Pushpa is still going strong at the box office. Its Hindi version has made 106 crores till now.

