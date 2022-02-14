Neha Dhupia surprised one and all when she married her boyfriend Angad Bedi in a hush-hush wedding on May 10, 2018. The couple is currently parenting and is blessed with two adorable munchkins- a 3-YO daughter named Mehr and a toddler son, Guriq. Every time they step out together, they make sure to send major relationship goals. Neha and Angad along with their kids make for a cute family.

But did you know what all Angad Bedi had to do to impress his ladylove? No, even we didn’t until now. The Soorma actor in his latest interview spills the beans like never before.

Angad Bedi revealed to Curly Tales that since he didn’t have enough money to buy a luxurious car like Neha, he decided to save some money, take a loan and get a car to impress her. Angad said, “When I met her, I said, ‘Yaar, isse shaadi karni hai, paise toh hai nahi (I want to marry her but I have no money).’ I was like, ‘Yeh BMW mein ghoomti hai, at least ek gaadi toh thodi upar ki leni padegi (She travels in a BMW, I knew I had to at least buy a fancy car).’ So I saved some money, got a loan and bought my first car just to impress her. It had nothing to do with the car, I promise you, and it had nothing to do with anything. It is just, when the time is right.”

Reacting to the same, Neha said, “Honey, come on. Achchi thi, yaar, meri gaadi (My car was nice).”

Angad Bedi later added, “Come on, she is a heroine, she has made a good name, so you have to level up, right? Thodi na main DTC bus mein ghumaunga (It’s not like I can take her out in a Delhi Transport Corporation bus).” But he ended saying there was nothing wrong with being in a DTC bus either’.

Aww! Ain’t they the cutest?

