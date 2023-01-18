Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is known for her prominent works in Telugu and Kannada films, and now she is venturing into the Hindi film industry as well. She made her acting debut with Kirik Party in 2016, which was directed by the Kantara star Rishab Shetty. But as we all know, controversies were flying around the actress for reasons involving her past with Rakshit Shetty, who is a close friend of Rishab.

For those who do not know, Kirik Party was produced by Rakshit’s Paramvah Studios, and the actress was engaged to him, but things did not end up well. And in one of the interviews, while talking about the success of her debut film, she allegedly skipped the name of the production house. So much as that, it was also reported that she got banned from the Kannada film industry over the Kirik Party controversy.

The Pushpa actress also received a lot of flak for saying that she did not watch Kantara. The string of controversy didn’t stop there; Rashmika Mandanna was recently trolled for her remarks on South Indian films; as she said, they have mass masala, item numbers and dance numbers. Lately, in an interview with IndiaToday.in she opened up about all the hate and trolling she received for her comments. She said, “I have been in the industry for 5-6 years, and the thing that I have realised is that there are going to be phases where people will talk and enjoy your films and not. You can never want your audience to think only positively the way you want them to think.”

Rashmika Mandanna further said, “You just have to be okay with the good and the bad and whatever is being spoken about you. But, at the end of the day, we are all human beings, and a lot of these things do affect me, but it is also about how you react to it because your reaction is in your control. I think right now, I am in that space. I don’t want to know I cannot speak for everyone, but I think somehow actors get into that space to protect themselves.”

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the film Goodbye, and now she is all set for her upcoming film Mission Majnu on 20th January opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

