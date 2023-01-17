One thing that is being talked about not only in India but internationally too is without a doubt SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, the epic action drama film has already won Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for Naatu Naatu and Best Song & Foreign Language film at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards 2023.

While the film has been shortlisted in 11 categories for the upcoming Academy Awards aka Oscars 2023, the stars – both Ram and NTR, made the news recently owing to them talking with an American accent. While fans came out in support of the stars and celebrated their win, others took to social media and trolled the duo mercilessly. And looks like Tarak has a response to it.

While speaking to LA Times about RRR selling out Los Angeles’ iconic theatre IMAX completely in just 98 seconds, Jr NTR said, “This was faster than cooking Maggi. That’s the fastest food you can actually cook back in India!” He continued, “I always felt this man (SS Rajamouli) was not destined to make only films in Telugu or in India. He is one of those rare phenomenons who can travel the globe with his films.”

Jr NTR further said, “With each film, he’s only gotten better. I feel that ‘RRR’ was his plan of taking the West. What makes us very proud is that a small industry from South India, Tollywood, and one movie called ‘RRR’ could open the gates to global cinema and bring us here.”

In the same conversation, he also indirectly spoke about the trolling and criticism he received regarding his ‘fake accent’. The actor said, “We are just divided by time zones and a little bit of an accent. Other than that, what an actor goes through in the West is exactly the same process as in the East.”

Well, RRR seems to be going places and looks like the director SS Rajamouli, its lead actors – Ram Charan and Jr NTR and its technical team will be making the rounds of many movie festivals and award shows thanks to the masterpiece they made.

