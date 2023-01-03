Having delivered an impressive performance in Chhorii (2021) winning huge critical acclaim, Nushrratt Bharuccha then continued to be a part of Janhit Mein Jaari (2022). Continuing the exciting journey, the versatile actress has recently commenced shooting for Chhorii 2.

While the audience and her fans loved her in Chhorii’s season one and are eagerly awaiting for part two of the movie, the gorgeous actress has kept their excitement intact by sharing a few glimpses of the film on her social media recently that has also piqued huge curiosity by mentioning, “Back to it!! The ganne ke khet!! #Chhorii2”.

In Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha played the role of Meenal, a pregnant woman who starts experiencing paranormal activities.

Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha’s story below:

Apart from Chhorii 2, Nushrratt has an interesting lineup of films including Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has ‘Akelli’ in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress.

