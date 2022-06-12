After going past other 150 crores+ successes like Dabangg 2, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Chhichhore, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Dabangg 3 and Saaho [Hindi], Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now has another feather up its cap. It has now also gone past the lifetime score of Baaghi 2 [166 crores], which is no mean feat considering the Tiger Shroff starrer was a major blockbuster on its release. Now Kartik Aaryan has a major solo hero biggie to his name as well with the collections going past this score with a lot more in its ammunition to be fired away.

On Saturday, the film collected a further 3.01 crores, which is remarkable as it has grown almost double over 1.56 crores that it had brought in a day before. This is on expected lines as well since the film has been much loved by the audiences, and hence family crowds have been continuing to trickle in. More will come in fact since today being Sunday, it’s going to be full house at many properties, hence bringing in smiles for all associated with the film.

Standing at 167.72 crores, the film will soon find itself amongst the Top-30 Bollywood grossers of all time. Currently, it’s standing at No. 32 and once it displaces Race 3 and Bang Bang, which is pretty much on the cards, it would be at No. 32. A huge feat indeed.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

