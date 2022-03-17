The Tamil chartbuster ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from director Nelson Dilipkumar’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Beast’ continues to enthral people including celebrities who are tempted to slip on their dancing shoes and shake a leg to the foot-tapping number.

Yes, one more actress has posted a video of her dancing to the immensely popular number, which has now garnered a phenomenal 180 million views in a matter of a month on YouTube.

Actress Samyuktha Hegde, who is known to be a good dancer, is the latest to shake a leg for the peppy number.

On Instagram, Samyuktha Hegde posted a video clip of herself dancing to the number and said, “To the most impromptu video of the night! No music, No practice, just some madness and some impromptu ‘arabic kutthu’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samyuktha Hegde (@samyuktha_hegde)

Several actresses have already danced to Beast‘s Arabic Kuthu including Aashna Zaveri, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh and Yaashica Anand.

Set to tune by Anirudh, who also has sung the peppy number along with Jonita Gandhi, the song has lyrics by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

