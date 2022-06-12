After playing in theatres for two days, Janhit Mein Jaari has managed to cross the 1 crore mark at the box office. Though this isn’t something to actually cheer about, the fact that it has done this much as well is something that wasn’t really expected. The Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer opened low at 0.44 crores and then grew a bit to collect 0.80 crores* on Saturday, hence totaling up 1.24 crores*.

On Sunday there would be a bit more increment that will come in, which means 2.25 crores* would be crossed. That said, it’s quite unfortunate that Bollywood is at that stage where there is only one new Hindi release on a particular week and we end up tracking collections by a crore or two, whereas in the good old days of pre-pandemic, the situation was far better with double digit scores been tracked on a day by day basis.

By the look of things, the situation may as well stay the same for at least 80% of Bollywood releases till end of year since majority are backlog films from pre-2020 or the kind that were made hastily during 2021. Things have got better in the past as well and it’s going to be the same in future too. Hopefully the change will come with films that are going on floors now and would release in the second half of 2023 or beyond. This would be the time when true correction will eventually happen.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

