Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the best phase of her career. The actress has given back to back successes in the form of Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the beauty will be next seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, we’ve got our own on her massive net worth. Scroll below to know how the actress has grown over the years and all about her most prized possessions!

Advertisement

The actress began her Bollywood journey with her debut in comedy film, Fugly (2014). She enjoyed massive fame with her portrayal in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories after that. It was Kabir Singh that grabbed her lot of attention due to all the controversy around misogyny.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani has a net worth of 23 cores ($3 million) as of 2022. From salary per film to her lavish Mumbai apartment, below is a breakup of all her assets:

Salary

Kiara Advani reportedly charges around 2-3 crores per film. She got paid a sum of 3 crores for Kabir Singh and has only delivered mores successes ever since. If JugJugg Jeeyo turns out to be another feather added to her cap, it is possible that the actress will take more 5-6 crores per film. Apart from that, she earns 1 crore for each brand endorsement and currently is associated with about 6 brands.

Property

This is one space that Kiara didn’t restrict herself from splurging at! She owns a plush apartment at Planet Godrej Skyscraper in Mahalaxmi and the house is worth a whopping 15 crores.

Car Collection

Alike most Bollywood beauties, Kiara Advani seems to be interested in owning luxury cars as well. So far, she owns a BMW X5 (80 lakhs), BMW 530d (74.49 lakhs) and a Mercedes-Benz E220D (60.13 akhs) in her garage.

Wardrobe

Advani and her love for luxury brands is known to one and all. She makes ravishing appearances even at her meetings. High-end fashion pieces like Prada heels, Burberry Jacket, Chanel bags are some of our most favourites from her wardrobe!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting pieces on Kiara Advani!

Must Read: Kiara Advani Looks Sophisticated In A White Saree & A Corset-Inspired Blouse & It Would Fit The Bill Perfectly For Your Roka Outfit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram