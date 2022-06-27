There are very few instances when R Madhavan was embroiled in controversies but the actor knows how to keep his distance from them. The actor who has been away from the big screen for a long time will be next seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. A few years ago, a doctor tried trolling the actor and accused him of being an alcoholic and said that he has ruined his career. Scroll below to know what the actor replied to the troll.

His upcoming film is a biographical drama, based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The movie has been shot simultaneously in three languages, Tamil, Hindi and English and it is scheduled to release on July 1, 2022.

In early 2021, a fan of R Madhavan took to his Twitter and wrote, “Maddy was once my heartthrob. But now it’s so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health & life behind alcohol and narco drugs. While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud. Now look at him, his face & eyes. They speak it all..!”

Reacting to this, R Madhavan gave a perfect reply to the troller and wrote, “Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses? I am worried for YOUR patients. 😱😱😱😱. May be you need a Docs appointment.”

Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. 😱😱😱😱. May be you need a Docs appointment. . https://t.co/YV7dNxxtew — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 5, 2021

Soon after his post went viral, actor’s fans came out in support of Maddy and reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Ignore the negativity sir. U look hale and healthy,” another wrote, “that was a cool reply …get well soon Dr,” a third commented, “Many don’t think about you like this. You are our heartthrobsince Seahawks,” a fourth user wrote, “Ur still fresh n smarty RHTDM,” a fith user commented, “You be you Maddy , screw the ideas of the rest who live on the other side of the screen, you taught me how to love in minnale, awesome feels, bless you and rock on.”

Apart from Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan will also be seen in YRF’s web series The Railway Men, alongside Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyenndu Sharma.

