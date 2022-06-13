Tom Hardy is one of the most talented actors ever-present in the Hollywood industry. The actor has given us many incredible movies from Taboo to Venom, and fans really love his presence on screen. Apart from his acting skills the actor is also praised for presenting himself on-screen and off-screen.

Today we bring you five moments from Hardy’s life where he really shows his personality from being a sweetheart to a villainous devil.

1. One Where Tom Hardy Gives Us The ‘Dreamy Boyfriend’ Vibes With His Big Doe Sweetheart Eyes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hardy Variations (@tomhardyvariations)

Tom Hardy is one of the most loved and adored actors in the Hollywood industry, and rightfully so if he looks like a sweetheart in the post above. Though the image was all black and white, the pure innocence could be seen on Tom’s face as he patiently watched a game. The watch on his left hand and bracelets on the right gave a great touch to the actor’s looks.

2. The One Where Hardy Brings Out The Perfect Rom-Com Novel ‘CEO’ Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hardy Variations (@tomhardyvariations)

Keeping the cute factor aside, Tom Hardy can even score high when it comes to bringing class to the table. Wearing a dark green and white combination two-piece suit, the ‘This means war’ actor definitely won over a lot of hearts.

3. The One Where Tom Hardy Goes All Macho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hardy Variations (@tomhardyvariations)

Well, not everyone can pull off a gangster look as Tom Hardy does. The post above is a clear example of the alpha vibes the Venom actor brings with him. The way he set his hair back, complementing the overall look with his watch on one hand and bracelets on the other was just perfect.

4. The One Look Where Hardy Can Make You Bone Rattle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hardy Variations (@tomhardyvariations)

Tom Hardy can be as fluid as water when it comes to transformation. From being a complete sweetheart to becoming a ruthless bad*ss. The post given above shows the actor in a very serious role and it is clearly shown with his character portal in the image.

5. The One Where Hardy Channelizes His Inner Demons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hardy Variations (@tomhardyvariations)

Well, he can make a grown man fall down to his knees with this look. With his tattooed body and a cold-blooded look on his face, Hardy really checked off being a villain in every sense.

Out of the five, which look of Tom Hardy is your personal favourite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

PIC CREDITS: tomhardyvariations

