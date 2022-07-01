Gauahar Khan is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. She appeared in multiple films thereafter. However, did you know she lost a role in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire? Scroll down to know more.

Danny Boyle directorial released in 2008 is regarded as a sleeper hit. The British drama film won eight awards at the 81st Academy Awards, including best picture. Freida Pinto and Dev Patel, who starred in the film, became household names following the release.

During a conversation with Film Companion, Gauahar Khan revealed that being good-looking did not guarantee success. She then recalled that she lost out on a role in Slumdog Millionaire because of her looks.

Khan said, “One of the biggest projects I lost in my life was because I was too good looking for it, and it was Slumdog millionaire. I have met Danny Boyle, and I have done five rounds of auditions for it. After the fifth round, he said ‘you’re a fantastic actor, are you sure you’re trained in India?’ At that time, I had hardly any experience, and I said ‘I’ve trained in India’. He said, ‘you speak like an actor who is from out of India, not from India, so how do you have this experience?’ I said ‘sir I don’t know, I just try and do it every single day’. He said ‘you are such a fab actor but somehow I won’t be able to cast you here because I have to match three age groups and I can’t place you in a Slumdog Millionaire with your face. I said, ‘I can be in a slum’.”

Gauahar Khan further said that she does not regret losing out on the role as she met Danny Boyle and he thought she was ‘a great actor’. The actress said she was ‘very happy’ that she was getting roles, where the directors felt they ‘needed a performance’.

