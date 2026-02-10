Sunny Deol-led Border 2 continues to mint moolah at the worldwide box office. On the third Monday, the film saw a drop, but it wasn’t big enough, suggesting a good hold. While the film is unlikely to cross 500 crore, it is trying its best to achieve as many milestones as possible during its theatrical run. Speaking about the next feat, the biggie is just a few crores away from surpassing Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Border 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 18 days?

The Bollywood epic action war film has earned an estimated 343.59 crore net at the Indian box office by the end of day 18. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 405.43 crore. Overseas, the film has earned 55.23 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 18-day worldwide box office collection stands at 460.66 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 343.59 crore

India gross – 405.43 crore

Overseas gross – 55.23 crore

Worldwide gross – 460.66 crore

Soon to surpass Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grosser

With 460.66 crore gross already in the kitty, Border 2 is all set to overtake Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grossing film, War, very soon. For those who don’t know, War earned 466.82 crore gross during its lifetime run. So, the Sunny Deol starrer needs only 6.17 crore more to surpass War, which is likely to be achieved in the next 2-3 days.

After surpassing War, Border 2 will set its sights on Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 next, which have grossed 470.6 crore and 472.77 crore, respectively.

Likely to miss the 500 crore milestone

The film had a solid opening week and was expected to gross at least 500 crore globally over its lifetime. However, it now seems that the biggie will miss the milestone by a considerable margin. So, Sunny Deol will have to wait to deliver another 500 crore grosser after Gadar 2.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Needs 43.81 Crore More To Beat Aamir Khan’s Highest-Grosser — Can It Get There?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News