Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, continues to do well at the Indian box office. After a good pickup during the third weekend, the performance on the third Monday was considered crucial, as it would determine the film’s lifetime collection. As expected, due to a lack of major Hindi releases, it once again dominated the number game. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 18!

How much did Border 2 earn at the Indian box office in 18 days?

On the third Monday, day 18, the Bollywood magnum opus earned an estimated 2.12 crore. Compared to the third Friday, day 15’s 3.12 crore saw a 32.05% drop, which is considered a good hold. Overall, it has earned an estimated 343.59 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 405.43 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 244.97 crore

Week 2 – 78.92 crore

Day 15 – 3.12 crore

Day 16 – 6.01 crore

Day 17 – 8.45 crore

Day 18 – 2.12 crore (estimates)

Total – 343.59 crore

Can it beat Aamir Khan’s highest-grossing film?

As reported yesterday (February 9), Border 2 surpassed Saiyaara (337.69 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crore), PK (339.5 crore), and Sanju (341.22 crore) on the third Sunday. Now, the next target for the Sunny Deol starrer is Aamir Khan’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, Dangal.

For those who don’t know, Dangal earned 387.39 crore in its lifetime run, so Sunny’s film needs 43.81 crore more to overtake it. Going by the current pace, the film is expected to end its lifetime run in the range of 365-375 crore net, so Dangal is likely to stay unbeaten.

Budget and recovery

Border 2 was made at an estimated budget of 275 crore (including P&A). Against this cost, it has earned 343.59 crore net so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 68.59 crore. Calculated further, it equals 24.94% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, the film has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 275 crore

India net collection – 343.59 crore

ROI – 68.59 crore

ROI% – 24.94%

Verdict – Plus

