The previous episode of General Hospital saw Tracy cautioning Michael about staying alert to how the trial might affect him. Laura got new intel from Jordan that could help her case. Sidwell issued a warning to Drew. Cody dispensed some advice. And lastly, Willow became privy to a secret.

The drama, worry, secrets, plotting, warnings, danger, information, and more are about to escalate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 30, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 30, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Britt wanting to celebrate her birthday. She has been back home for a couple of months and is slowly getting back into life, especially now that her best friend Brad is back as well. Who will she celebrate her birthday with? Will it be Brad? Or maybe time with Jason?

On the other hand, Lulu and Nathan bond. She has been facing numerous issues in her life lately, particularly regarding her children, Rocco and Charlotte. Nathan may have been back only a while ago, but the two have struck a friendship as she supports Lulu through everything she is facing. And it’s only growing.

Will this bond evolve into something more? Especially with Maxie out of the picture at the moment? When Trina commits, is this about Kai or about her family now that she is being pissy about her mother without even knowing the full truth? Up next, Curtis and Jordan reach a decision.

The two have been wanting to get back together for a while. Now that he knows that the baby Portia is pregnant with could be Isaiah’s as well, he has been throwing a tantrum. This may have also strengthened his choice to get back with Jordan, as if he did not cheat on Portia multiple times.

Is this decision about Curtis and Jordan getting back together officially, or is this about the family as a whole? Elsewhere, Valentin reassures Carly. But will he be able to convince her she has nothing to worry about, especially with Charlotte potentially having put Valentin’s hiding place at risk?

And then lastly, Cody has a realization. Is this about his feelings for Molly? Especially after their kiss during this holiday season. Stay tuned to find out.

