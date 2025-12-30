We are just a few days away from the end of the Stranger Things series, as the Season 5 finale is set to stream on New Year’s Eve. Already, two volumes of the popular Netflix series have been released, totaling seven episodes.

Both volumes received mixed reactions from the audience, with some episodes loved by viewers and others leaving them disappointed. In this article, we will look at the highest- and lowest-rated episodes of Stranger Things Season 5, as rated on IMDb.

Which Episode Scored The Lowest On IMDb After Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Release?

From the seven episodes, Chapter Seven: The Bridge scored the lowest so far. This episode was the final episode of Volume 2 and received a 5.5/10 IMDb rating with 75K votes.

Not only is the Bridge episode the lowest-rated episode of Stranger Things Season 5, but it is also the lowest-rated episode of the entire series. Fans feel disappointed, especially since the makers set up a weak plot for the finale episode.

Additionally, many felt that Chapter 7 of Stranger Things 5 doesn’t leave a strong impact, especially since it was the last episode before the finale. Many also felt it was a boring and forced episode, particularly because of no major development in the storyline.

Before this, the Lost Sister episode of Stranger Things was the lowest-rated IMDb episode of the entire series.

‘STRANGER THINGS’ Season 5 Episode 7 – “The Bridge” is the lowest rated episode of the series with a 5.5/10 on IMDb with 71,000 reviews pic.twitter.com/CY9IHUwbmS — Hollywood Cultural (@CinemaIsHeaven) December 29, 2025

Which Episode From Stranger Things Season 5 Stands As The Highest Rated On IMDb?

Chapter Four: The Sorcerer is the highest-rated episode of Stranger Things 5. It received a 9.5/10 rating on IMDb and tied with Chapter Four: Dear Billy from Season 4.

In the episode’s ending, Will finally gained control over Vecna and the Hive Mind and rescued his friends by channeling those powers. Fans marked that moment as a pure aura-farming moment for Will Byers, the character who has suffered since the beginning.

Now, it remains to be seen where the finale episode will stand after its release on New Year’s Eve.

Stranger Things 5 – Chapter 4: Sorcerer is currently the highest rated episode of the show!#StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/PWxXZHX4Bi — Stranger Things Updates (@Updates_SThings) November 28, 2025

