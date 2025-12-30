The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Rafe delivering bad news to Gabi. Meanwhile, Steve and Kayla had the perfect farewell to Christmas. Alex and Stephanie got a moment alone. Marlena found some comfort with Roman. Lastly, Lucas and Philip shared their Christmas with Kate.

The drama, reunions, family moments, danger, doubts, joy, and worry are about to intensify. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 30, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 30, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Johnny sharing his growing fear with Chanel. The two had tried for months, but she could not get pregnant. Now, with the couple having adopted Trey, she has surprisingly become pregnant. This has brought back the uncertainty Johnny was always going through earlier.

How will they navigate this new phase, and will Johnny’s fears cause cracks between them? On the other hand, Tony and Anna have a joyous reunion. Ever since Peter kidnapped and held some of the DiMeras captive, their family members have been worried about their safety as well as their well-being.

But now that they have escaped, Tony is reuniting with Anna, and it’s about to be a lovely moment. Meanwhile, Javi questions Leo. Is this about their upcoming wedding? The two are about to tie the knot on New Year’s Eve, so does he have doubts, or are these just basic questions about the event?

Gwen tells EJ her plan. How will he react to it? Will he have suggestions, or will he agree with what she is cooking up? Is this going to change the game for their lot? And lastly, Kate teams up with Xander. It’s one of the surprising alliances the town has seen, looking at what really happened a while ago.

Xander beat his half-brother Philip so badly that he got hospitalized. Kate was left shocked and was furious at him for how he treated her son. She even wanted to take revenge on him, but it seems the tide has turned. Why are the two teaming up? Is this a professional or a personal plan?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things Season 5 Finale: Release Date, Global Timings, Runtime & What To Expect

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News