The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Nikki reconciling during Christmas while Diane and Jack counted their blessings. Sally opened up to Victoria about her childhood while the kids came over to spend the day. Adam was also confronted by Sally for his puppet actions.

The drama, the confrontations, the danger, the plotting, the revenge, the nostalgia, the decisions, and more are about to get heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 29, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: December 29, 2025

The first episode of the week features Nick calling Matt Clark’s bluff. The two rivals are about to face off once again, this time at home in Genoa City. Both of them are aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and with Matt actively plotting against Nick’s son Noah, things are getting serious.

Matt got Sienna kidnapped, and this has made things harder. Nick will do what it takes to not only protect Noah but also assure him. How will the interaction between Nick and Matt fare? Will this lead to taunts and more drama? How will Matt react when Nick calls his bluff? What’s next?

Meanwhile, Phyllis gives Jack an unexpected gift. Is this related to the AI program that Victor is using to wreak havoc across town? Is this the time Phyllis decided to steal the program back from Victor? After all, it was she who had originally stolen it from Cane and given it to Victor in exchange for a deal.

And now that Victor refused to follow through with it, she feels betrayed. So is she ready to help Jack get the AI program away from Victor? How will Jack react to this? Will he agree or will he refuse to take her help, looking at the deal she made with Victor in the first place? What choice will he make?

And then lastly, Noah worries about Sienna’s safety. He may be having an affair fling with her, but he still cares about her. And knowing that Matt had her kidnapped has Noah worried about her safety and protection. But Nick is there to make sure Matt does not win in the end. What will happen now?

