The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Sally sharing valuable intel with Jack and Billy. Meanwhile, Lauren helped Michael make a difficult decision about whether he should remain loyal to Victor or dispose of the AI program. Lastly, Chelsea gave Adam an ultimatum.

From gifts and rewards to secrets and bold moves, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around the lives of Genoa City’s people.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 29, 2025

The first episode of the week features Nick calling Matt Clark’s bluff. What is next in store for these two long-time rivals? On the other hand, Phyllis gives Jack an unexpected gift. What will it be? Is she offering to steal the AI program back for him? Meanwhile, Noah worries about Sienna’s safety.

Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Victor rewards Michael’s loyalty. But is Michael actually going to stay loyal to him, or is this just a hoax to get intel about the AI program that needs to be destroyed? Nikki shares a secret with Jack. Is this about Jabot? Claire stands by her actions. Is this in regard to Audra? Or maybe even Holden?

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

When Cane makes a bold move to impress Lily, will it work, or will his on-and-off closeness with Phyllis put her off? Adam and Sally discuss their complicated past. Is this going to help them get closure, or will this spark the fire between them? Tessa explores her feelings for Daniel. What’s next?

Thursday, January 1, 2026

There will be no new episode on New Year’s Day. Instead, classic episode #6460, which aired in October 1998, will be broadcast. It features Jill interrupting Katherine Chancellor’s party with a shocking announcement.

Friday, January 2, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victor and Nick plotting against Matt Clark. But will they be successful in eliminating him for good this time or not? Daniel makes a promise to Tessa. Is this going to be the start of a new chapter? Ian Ward haunts Mariah. Is he real or a hallucination?

