The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Katie in disbelief that she has her own fashion house. Meanwhile, Will, Electra, Steffy, Finn, and Dylan all toasted to the holidays at Will’s beach house. And then lastly, Donna attempted to ease the tension between Brooke and Katie in vain.

From competition and support to friction and advice, the audience has plenty to look forward to in the last week of the year. Here’s what fans can expect from The Bold and the Beautiful this week, when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 29, 2025

The first episode of the week features sisters Brooke and Katie clashing when Brooke forbids Katie from using the name Logan for her company. On the other hand, Will tries to convince Electra that Dylan is homeless. Lastly, Carter gives Brooke and Ridge legal advice about the fight.

Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Up next, Carter and Liam race against each other to trademark the name Logan. But who will ultimately come out on top? Electra and Will offer Dylan their support. Are they ignoring warning bells about her? Bill wants Katie to be free of the Forresters’ influence. But will she actually make it happen?

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

When Bill angrily confronts Ridge, what new drama is about to unfold now? Meanwhile, Carter decides to blame Bill for permanently damaging Brooke and Katie’s relationship. Elsewhere, Katie gets emotional with Bill, telling him of Brooke’s misdeeds.

Thursday, January 1, 2026

There will be no new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on New Year’s Day. Instead, the Italy episode from July 2025, featuring Eric, Ridge, Brooke, and Nick, will be broadcast on the first day of the new year.

Friday, January 2, 2026

The final episode of the week features Dylan expressing her appreciation to Electra and Will. But are they making a big mistake trusting her? Brooke, Ridge, and Carter continue to undermine Katie’s new venture. Is this going to lead to a full-blown war between Logan and Forrester Creations?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Ending Explained: How Vecna Plans To Destroy Hawkins

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News