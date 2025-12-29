The previous week on General Hospital saw Willow’s case moving forward, the truth about Portia not being sure about who the father of her baby is coming to light in court, the Corinthos and Spencer families celebrating Christmas together, and Chase being accused of deleting the footage.

The drama, the worry, the plotting, the accusations, the family moments, the secrets, and more are about to come to the surface soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 29, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 29, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Tracy cautioning Michael. Is this about the case and the fact that she knows he was around when Drew was shot? He might have Jacinda as his false alibi, but how long will this stand? Next, Laura receives new intel. Jordan just gave her some key information.

And considering Laura has been in a fix as she grapples with how to deal with Sidwell’s blackmailing, this might be just what she was looking for. How will she use this information to her benefit? Will she rope Sonny into this, considering they are already involved in the Dalton story together?

Meanwhile, Sidwell issues a warning to Drew. What could this be about? The latter may be used to throwing his power around and blackmailing people, but Sidwell is one person he cannot cross. When he gets warned, is this about the shooting case or something else? How exactly will he react?

On the other hand, Cody dispenses advice. Who is it for, and will the other person take it up? Elsewhere, Willow becomes privy to a secret. Is this about Drew or Michael? She may not have wanted to marry Drew, but she did because she thought it was the only way to access her kids once again.

But Drew has many secrets he has been hiding from Willow. Is she going to find out about one of them? What exactly will she do with it? And then last but not least, Marco has a plan. Is this to help his father, Sidwell? Or is this regarding his romance with Lucas? Stay tuned to find out more details.

