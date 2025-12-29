The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Julie celebrating Christmas with everyone present, including Sarah, Maggie, Jeremy, Eli, Lani, Jennifer, Jack, Thomas, Charlotte, Chad, and the others. Meanwhile, the captives got out of the crypt after working together while Peter Blake was hospitalized.

The drama, worry, secrets, escapes, joy, memories, celebrations, and more are set to be elevated. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 29, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 29, 2025

The first episode of the week features Rafe delivering bad news to Gabi. What exactly could this be about? Is it related to Theo, who is hospitalized after escaping from the crypt with the test of the DiMeras? How will Gabi react to whatever Rafe has to share? Will she struggle with the reality of it?

Up next, Steve and Kayla have the perfect way to say farewell to Christmas. Are they going to share a lovely and romantic moment to end the festival and ring in the new year soon? Meanwhile, Alex and Stephanie get a moment alone. With Steve having moved in with them, the two barely get time alone now.

This is all because of Stephanie’s stalker. The aim is always to keep her safe and protected. But now that he is celebrating with Kayla, it gives Alex and Stephanie time to be alone and bask in some romance. Will the two make the most of it or not? Elsewhere, Marlena finds comfort with Roman.

This is the first time she is without John, and it has been hard. Navigating life itself is hard, but not having John around anymore has left a wound so deep that nothing can ever truly heal it. Regardless, Roman is around to offer Marlena some comfort. Will the two be able to reminisce and feel better?

And then lastly, Lucas and Philip share Christmas with Kate. How will this get-together fare? After all, family moments are rare to come by, and it’s best to cherish them whenever possible. Stay tuned to know the details of it.

