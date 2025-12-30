The final episode of Stranger Things is all set to arrive on Netflix soon. Fans are already experiencing nerves, as the finale is expected to be an emotionally intense conclusion to Season 5. The producers have already dropped hints that it won’t be a particularly shocking bloodbath episode, but things seem to be sounding realistic. As the story is wrapping up, some favourite characters are standing very close to the edge.

And so, who might end up under the ultimate threat in the last installment? Let’s break it down.

Stranger Things Season 5 Finale: Death Predictions

Kali/Eight

In Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5, fans have seen the return of El’s sister, Kali. She is also known as Eight. As per the ongoing storyline, Kali appears to be at the highest risk of death. The reason is that when Kali was captured by Dr. Kay, she discovered that he wanted to use her blood to create more children like Eleven and Kali.

It is strongly suggested that Kali is ready to sacrifice herself to stop Dr. Kay’s experiments. The episode clearly hints that she has already made up her mind to give up her life during the mission.

Eleven

Eleven has always been the emotional core of the series, and her journey has constantly revolved around sacrifice. From escaping the lab to standing up against Vecna, she has repeatedly put herself in harm’s way. Given that the next episode is set to be the season finale, there is a big chance that Eleven could pay the ultimate price in order to finish things off.

Although in Volume 2, Kali still dares Eleven to kill herself if she wants to save Mike. If so, it would be very tragic for most fans.

remember when eleven was the main character of stranger things and the show was actually good. exactly pic.twitter.com/0WgTToOby6 — v. (@pattinsonsmovie) December 29, 2025

Jim Hopper

Fans who have followed the series from the beginning have noticed that Hopper has put his life in danger many times. Even in the latest episode, he wears the bomber jacket and prepares himself to kill Vecna. However, when he does not find Vecna behind the door, he drops the plan.

This moment hints that Hopper is ready to sacrifice himself to protect Eleven. He is deeply emotionally connected to her, so it is possible that when Eleven faces danger in the finale, Hopper may step in to save her.

First look at Jim Hopper in Season 5. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/7BqwInbW5o — Stranger News (@StrangerNews11) March 15, 2024

Steve Harrington

Since the end of Season 4, many theories have been spreading online about Steve Harrington’s possible death. The Duffer Brothers even hinted on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that Steve might not survive the final chapter. However, despite all this speculation, Steve actually seems to have the least chance of dying in the finale. One reason is that his death has become too predictable, and the creators are known for avoiding obvious outcomes.

Whatever happens, Stranger Things Season 5 is clearly aiming for an ending that feels earned rather than shocking.

