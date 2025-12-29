The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw the Forrester family celebrating Christmas in their trademark style, with Steffy, Finn, Eric, Donna, Ridge, Brooke, Kelly, and Hayes present, alongside Daphne and Carter. Meanwhile, the sisterly war between Brooke and Katie reignited.

The drama, tension, friction, damage, competition, and chaos are about to escalate very soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 29, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 29, 2025

The first episode of the week features sisters Brooke and Katie clashing when Brooke forbids Katie from using the name ‘Logan’ for her company. The two sisters have often clashed in the past, but lately, they have been amicable. However, things fell apart after Bill gifted Katie her own fashion house, and she decided to name it Logan.

And that’s when the drama began. Brooke was already unhappy about Katie leaving Forrester Creations to start her own fashion house. And to make her jealousy worse, Katie chose the name Logan. Brooke claimed that it was her name when it was actually the name shared by every one of the Logan sisters.

Katie, Donna, and Hope are all Logans. But Brooke still wanted to use the name, and Ridge backed her up. They claimed Logan was the nickname they used in their relationship, but it was wildly unbelievable for Katie.

She could not digest how her sister was trying to claim that their family name was hers alone. This reason led to quite a major argument involving the four.

Meanwhile, Will tries to convince Electra that Dylan is homeless. After what he saw in her car, he was confident that that was the case. Will shares the same with Electra, and they decide to let her stay in the room above the garage. But will this cause trouble?

Lastly, Carter gives Brooke and Ridge legal advice. What suggestions will he have for resolving the Logan name drama amidst copyright concerns and considerable friction?

