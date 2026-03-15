The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Jeremy embracing Stephanie. On the other hand, Cat confronted EJ with the questions she had on her mind. Steve and Brady tracked down Stephanie’s kidnapper. And then last but definitely not least, Alex helped Rafe in the search.

From comfort and interrogations to apologies and shootouts, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 16, 2026

The first episode of the week features Brady grilling Owen. How will he respond to it? Alex apologizes to Jeremy. Is this about doubting him for being Stephanie’s stalker? Rafe reports to Paulina. Is this regarding Lexie? Cat impulsively kisses EJ: How will he react? Is he going to kiss her back?

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Ari opens up to Gabi while Sarah gives Holly advice. Meanwhile, Leo and Dimitri wonder what’s left for them in Salem. What does the present mean for them and their future? Gwen and Philip have an exasperating first encounter. Is the situation going to lead to some drama? Elsewhere, Marlena comforts Rachel.

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

When Leo and Dimitri find themselves in danger, how will they find a way out of this? Philip confesses to Gabi. Is this situation about his feelings for her, or something else? Klaus stalks Liam. What are his agendas? JJ and Theo bond while Belle interrogates EJ. What exactly will these events lead to now?

Thursday, March 19, 2026

Paulina lies to Abe. Is this about Lexie? EJ surprises Gwen while Leo and Dimitri defend themselves to Andrew. Klaus confronts Liam, signaling potential danger. JJ and Shawn are involved in a shootout. What will happen, and will this lead to something that alters somebody’s fate?

Friday, March 20, 2026

The final episode of the week features Holly sharing her fears with Sarah. Will she get some advice? Belle updates Jada, while Shawn presses JJ for the truth. On the other hand, Rachel gives Tate a gift for Holly. And then lastly, Ari tends to Liam. Did he get hurt due to Klaus and his stalking?

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