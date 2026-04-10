Jordan and Curtis were involved in a car crash, and it remains unknown who caused it by mistake. Danny and Charlotte were also involved in a nearby crash, and the guilty looks on Brook Lynn‘s and Isaiah’s faces have led fans to theorize even more about this all-new who-did-it storyline.

Meanwhile, Carly and Valentin’s feelings have grown over the course of their love-hate partnership. Carly has not yet broken up with Brennan because she is using him to gather information about the WSB after discovering that he lied to her and betrayed her trust earlier. Here’s how the drama unfolded.

General Hospital: Brook Lynn & Isaiah’s Suspicious Reactions Raise Questions

Portia got a call from Trina telling her about Curtis and Jordan’s accident, and soon after, Isaiah came back to the cabin. The two discussed whether they should go to the hospital to be there for them, but Isaiah claimed he didn’t want Curtis to be upset. Portia stated that driving can lead to accidents at any time.

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And that she was glad he was not the one who got involved in a car crash. The weird expression on Isaiah’s face raised eyebrows. Similarly, Brook Lynn came home and said she did not make it to the bar in time to watch Gio’s performance. Tracy revealed that a car accident had happened on the route.

Brook Lynn also had a suspicious look on her face at the mention of the accident. Meanwhile, Carly and Valentin had a conversation about trust issues, where she asked him if he had been lying to her. Valentin told her that he does not offer honesty easily, but he has made her want to do so.

He told Carly he hoped she was planning to break up with Brennan soon. Valentin admitted that he was the one who told her to keep him close to get intel for their plan, but things between him and Carly had changed over the last few weeks. They were interrupted by the doorbell, and it was Brennan.

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Valentin hid on the patio while Brennan told Carly that Jason was kept in a WSB facility in Jakarta. A raw conversation began as Brennan confessed that he loved Carly and wanted a future with her, but she refused to accept the dark side of his WSB career, like she often did for Sonny and Jason.

Carly stated that it was hard for her to look past how his actions hurt her loved ones, but she needed him. She kissed him and took him to her room, where they got intimate. A visibly affected and jealous Valentin walked off to cool down while Carly imagined Valentin in her bed instead of Brennan.

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Must Read: General Hospital: Did Danny & Charlotte Cause Curtis & Jordan’s Car Crash? How Carly & Valentin Managed To Save Everyone

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