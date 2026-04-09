General Hospital has been focused on the aftermath of Marco’s death and the arrest of Jason by the WSB. The recent episode saw Curtis and Jordan enjoying a car ride when she took her eyes off the road to kiss him, and they got into a car crash. Something similar happened nearby.

Danny and Charlotte were together when their car crashed. While it hasn’t been confirmed whether the two crashes were connected or separate, the drama surrounding it has been massive. Carly and Valentin managed to help both of the couples by reaching the location on time. Read on to find out details.

General Hospital: How Carly & Valentin Saved Danny, Charlotte, Curtis & Jordan Amidst Car Crashes

Carly and Valentin were busy bickering, and their chemistry, as usual, led to kissing. But they were interrupted by a phone call. Charlotte was the one calling using Danny’s phone and revealed they faced a car crash, were stranded, and needed Valentin to come help them out of this whole mess.

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Carly and Valentin immediately left to assist the teenagers. They passed Curtis and Jordan on the way and saw them lying in the aftermath of a car crash. Valentin stopped to help them while Carly left to locate Charlotte and Danny. Curtis was left shocked when he saw that Valentin was the one helping.

The two men successfully pulled Jordan from the car wreck, but Valentin fled the moment he heard sirens approaching. Meanwhile, Carly found the teens and brought them back home. She ensured that the car the teens were in was repaired and delivered back to her without any records left behind.

Danny revealed that he was the one driving and wanted to know if they were the reason the other accident happened. It remains to be seen if they were the ones who caused the Jordan crash or if someone else was behind it. Is Jordan going to be okay, and how will the truth change things?

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Some fans are theorizing that Sidwell could be behind the crash. Others think that Brook Lynn, who has been acting a little weird and was drinking before driving to the bar to see Gio’s performance, may be the culprit of the crash that involved Curtis and Jordan. Is she actually the one behind it?

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