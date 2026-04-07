The drama on General Hospital has been soapy, dark, jaw-dropping, and edge-of-your-seat thrilling. Be it the death of Marco, Cullum being shot by Rocco, and Jason taking the blame, or Lucas wanting revenge and Sonny being blamed by Sidwell. Here are some of the roles being seen this week.

General Hospital: Characters To Watch This Week On ABC Soap Opera

Finn Carr will be featured this week as Rocco Falconeri again. Ever since he shot Ross Cullum to save the life of Jason Morgan, the guilt has been eating him alive. He confided in his mother, Lulu Spencer, who is willing to do all it takes to keep her son safe. Especially with Jason taking the blame.

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Thankfully, Cullum survived, so the consequences won’t be murder-based, but the attempt to shoot him was still made. To make matters worse, Cullum is the director of WSB. Meanwhile, Asher Antonyzyn, who portrays Danny Morgan, will be featured in episodes this week as he ventures into danger.

He is set on attempting to free his father, Jason, from the custody he is in, but it won’t be easy, and he might just land himself in bigger trouble. Bluesy Burke, who essays the role of Charlotte Cassadine, will be featured as the voice of reason for Danny, especially with their growing romance.

Rick Hearst, who plays Ric Lansing, will continue to work with Sonny but is about to get a surprising request from him. What will it be? And how will it change things? Lynn Herring portrays Lucy Coe, and she will be featured in some scenes with Amanda Setton‘s character, Brook Lynn, this week.

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Paige Herschell plays Jacinda Bracken and will seek key information about Valentin from Charlotte. But will she really be successful? Ron Melendez, who essays Dr. Andy, will also be seen this week. But what role will the General Hospital physician play this time?

Vernee Watson plays Stella Henry and will be featured as she joins the Ashford family in their excitement over the baby’s arrival. Lastly, Michael James Scott will appear as himself. He will be seen in scenes with Emma and Gio. How will his expertise be woven into the soap?

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