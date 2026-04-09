The bombshell was finally dropped on The Young and the Restless after the return of Malcolm Winters and Dr. Stephanie Simmons. Be it the health issue Malcolm is dealing with or Stephanie finally sharing with Holden who his biological father is. Here’s how the drama unfolded on the soap opera.

The Young & The Restless: Malcolm Winters’ Return & his Health Crisis

Malcolm arrived and greeted Lily, Devon, and Nate. He told them he came back for some family time and asked to have a private conversation with his daughter, Lily. He then revealed that he had aplastic anemia, and he needed her to save his life. Lily was left worried about her father’s health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

But Malcolm told her there was nothing to worry about since he just needed a bone marrow transplant. Lily agreed to get tested and help him recover. She wanted to know more details about how this would work, and Malcolm told her that he would require radiation, chemotherapy, and full remission.

But remission was only possible if the transplant was successful, and there was no guarantee that it would be. Lily got emotional thinking about Neil’s death and then thanked Malcolm for giving her this chance to save him.

On the other hand, Holden and Audra were having a chat when Stephanie interrupted them. She was revealed to be Holden’s mother, and she had questions about what the two of them were talking about. Both Holden and Audra assured Stephanie that they were friends and were simply bantering.

Stephanie was revealed to still be a doctor with an excellent career in Manhattan. She then asked to have a conversation with Holden in private. When Audra excused herself, Stephanie told Holden that she did not like her. She then sat down with her son and strung her thoughts together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

Stephanie told Holden that it was time he knew the big truth about his full parentage. She added that this will change his world, but it was time that he found out who his father was. It was then that she divulged that Malcolm was Holden’s father. And that Jerry Novak was simply his adoptive father.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless: Malcolm, Stephanie, Riza & More Characters Appearing This Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News