The Bridgerton season 3 has been on Netflix for three weeks and has maintained its position on the Netflix Global Top 10 List, raking in over 80 Million views with just four episodes. The number is impressive, considering that Netflix has chopped the season in half and will release the other four at the end of this month.

As viewers have plastered themselves in front of a screen, unable to stop binge-watching the latest offering in the Regency-era drama, Bridgerton Season 1 and 2 have also made their way to the Netflix Global 10 list as audiences get reacquainted with the characters.

According to the Netflix Top 10 global chart dated between May 27 and June 2, 2024, Bridgerton scored the number one spot, with 11 million views. Seasons 1 and 2 are trending on the fifth and sixth spots, drawing 4 Million views each.

Furthermore, the number of Bridgerton season 3 viewers has surpassed that of season 2, raking in 80 million views in three weeks since its debut. Meanwhile, the second season debuted in 2022 and clocked in 559 million minutes watched across its eight episodes in three weeks. When divided by that season’s 8.5-hour runtime, that translates to 65.7 million views trailing behind Season 3’s debut.

Here’s the current Netflix Global Top 10 chart ranking.

Bridgerton: Season 3 – 11,600,000 views Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult: Season 1 – 8,800,000 views Eric: Limited Series – 6,800,000 views Jurassic World: Chaos – 5,100,000 views Bridgerton: Season 2 – 4,000,000 views Bridgeton: Season 1 – 4,000,000 views

According to Forbes, Bridgerton’s Season 3 reigned supreme in rotten tomatoes, scoring the highest audience score of any of the seasons.

