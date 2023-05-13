Superstar Mammootty, who has had a great year at the box office so far, has commenced shooting for the upcoming thriller film ‘Bazooka’ at his home district Ernakulam.

Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the son of legendary scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis who worked in 24 films starring superstar Mammootty, ‘Bazooka’ is a crime thriller with numerous twists and turns.

Bazooka starring Mammootty is produced by Yoodlee Films, the arm of Saregama India Limited, while Theatre of Dreams is the co-producer.

Bazooka also stars Gautam Menon, Sunny Wayne, Jagdish, Divya Pillai, and Aishwaraya Menon in key roles. The cinematography is by Nimesh Ravi.

Superstar Mammootty has been making headlines for his multiple releases in the past many months. The actor is on a roll and fans are having a gala time. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

