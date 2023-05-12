Language has never been a barrier for this super-talented actress Tamannaah Bhatia. This Pan-India star has worked across industries and featured in films in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi. She has made a mark for herself and given some powerful performances in her films. Having been a part of over 73 films to date, Tamannaah’s 2023 calendar is packed with some exciting projects.

Someone who has pushed barriers and always strived to do something different, Tamannaah Bhatia has always chosen roles that push her limits. May it be a princess in Baahubali or a female bouncer in Babli Bouncer or even a headstrong head of a matchmaking company in Plan A Plan B, she has equally moulded herself to be the character and played them to perfection. 2023 is no less.

We will see Tamannaah Bhatia next in the Malayalam movie “Bandra”. She has “Bholaa Shankar” in Telugu, “Jailer” in Tamil and two Hindi releases in the pipeline, the second instalment of Lust stories and Jee Karda.

As poles apart, the roles may be, Tamannah Bhatia has a choc-o-block year, and she is super excited to be a part of such diverse and interesting projects. We are sure her fans are equally eager to see her on-screen as she is to see their reactions.

