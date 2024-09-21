Singham Again x Dabangg 4: Salman Khan Did Not Shoot For Rohit Shetty's Threequel - 3 Reasons Why Chulbul Pandey Saved A Disaster In The Making!

The internet broke a few weeks ago when pictures of Salman Khan dressed as Chulbul Pandey and Ajay Devgn dressed as Singham leaked. Speculations started doing the rounds that the two are uniting for a crossover. Then the rumors were busted, but they only rose again a few days ago, confirming that Salman Bhai had joined hands with Rohit Shetty and was entering the Cop Universe!

Now, as unbelievable and as untrue as this might sound, everyone deep down their heart has been dying for this crossover ever since Rohit Shetty dropped the idea in one of the Bigg Boss seasons, and the Dabangg star promised to do it!

So, when the news broke that Salman Khan had finally kept his promise and was entering the Cop Universe, it hinted the mother of all crossovers! However, as soon as this news went viral, it was busted at the same speed and intensity yet again.

Even critic Taran Adarsh confirmed that Salman Khan is not entering the Cop Universe and in any manner is not even remotely related to Rohit Shetty‘s upcoming threequel starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

Now that it is clear that the Singham Again and Dabangg 4 crossover is a distant dream, we have three solid reasons to believe that this might have been the best decision and that Salman Khan might have saved a disaster!

Not This Time

While Singham Again and Dabangg crossover is a very intriguing thought, this was not the right time for this crossover to happen, at least not with a bundle of superstars already gearing up to light up the screen. In such a case, Chulbul Pandey’s presence would have, in all probability, hijacked the star power of Sinhgam Again!

Messing The Franchise

The entire idea of the crossover might be exciting, but it should be a standalone film on the lines of Avengers rather than stuffing chaotic cameos in this very Universe and teasing the audiences. It is a bad idea to spoil both franchises!

The Budget Explosion

While stars these days either enter profit sharing or charge hefty 100+ crore, bringing three 100 crore stars together will be such an extravagant and not feasible affair unless Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar agree to play on the idea minus their multicrore fees!

So, for now, the bottom line is that there is a long wait for Chulbul Pandey to arrive!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office: With 100% Track Record On Diwali & One 200 Crore Net Grosser, Rohit Shetty Is Already Smelling A Success?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News