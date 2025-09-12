The verdict for the Jolly LLB 3 trailer is here and unanimous! Fans are completely blown over with the glimpse of the courtroom comedy, which is set to hit screens on September 19, 2025. With a perfect mix of humor, drama, and chaos, this third installment promises to raise the stakes like never before. Here are five key takeaways from the trailer that fans can’t stop talking about:

1. Two Jollies & One Epic Showdown

Jolly LLB 3 is set to bring double the drama, fun, and chaos as Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi are finally sharing screen space and courtroom floor. The trailer teases a hilarious, high-octane legal face-off, with both Jollies trying to outwit and outtalk each other. Fans are looking forward to unveiling the brand new courtroom chaos, verbal volleys, and a legal duel as funny as it is fierce.

Daleelein hui khatam, faisla has been given.

Verdict आ chuki hai, अब Judge sahab बताएंगे – Kanpur ya Meerut? #JollyLLB3Trailer out on 10th September. #JollyLLB3 in cinemas 19th September. #JollyVsJolly pic.twitter.com/lCw7OFYiOt — Star Studios (@starstudios_) September 6, 2025

2. Judge Tripathi Caught In Crossfire

Judge Tripathi, played by the ever-brilliant Saurabh Shukla, is also returning alongside the two Jollys, and it is clear from the start that he is not having an easy time. With two loud-mouthed, overzealous Jollies in his courtroom, Judge Tripathi looks more exhausted than ever. His legendary expressions and sarcastic commentary are already stealing scenes in the trailer.

3. Gajraj Rao Goes Full Villain Mode

Gajraj Rao seems to have fully embraced a sinister side, going villain mode in Jolly LLB 3. The trailer only gives us a glimpse of his mysterious, powerful character, but it’s enough to get the speculation going. Who is he and what is his agenda? Amid all the frenzy surrounding his role, it is certain that the character will bring enough drama to the courtroom floor.

AK brings the humour, Arshad matches it, Gajraj villain toh next level 🔥#JollyLLB3 pic.twitter.com/jteM68fRNO — Rupak Sen (@RupakSen99) September 10, 2025

4. The Ladies Are Back & Better Than Ever

Fans of the franchise are also thrilled to witness a glimpse of Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao back in action. While their screen time in the trailer is brief, their presence brings a strong emotional layer to the story and provides fans with the right amount of nostalgia amid the courtroom madness.

Akshay Kumar with Huma Qureshi Arshad Warsi with Amrita Rao.#JollyLLB3 will be back with OG actresses. Amrita will be back on big screen after a long time. Excited. Directed by Subhash kapoor.#Akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/wHslc92l4c — TA 💫 (@Tirlovesha) June 9, 2024

5. Bigger, Bolder & Funnier Threequel

If the trailer is anything to go by, Jolly LLB 3 is certainly going a notch higher than its predecessors by being bigger, bolder, and funnier. The satire feels sharper, the emotional stakes higher, and the comedy more outrageous. With commentary on the justice system, ego battles, and moral dilemmas wrapped in laugh-out-loud moments, this one is shaping up to be the most entertaining film of the franchise yet.

