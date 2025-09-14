The Long Walk finally arrived in theaters across the US on September 12, 2025, and audiences seem eager to see Stephen King’s lesser-known story brought to life. Filmmakers are now digging into the deeper corners of his work, with most of his famous books already turned into hit films and shows. Recent releases include the drama The Life of Chuck, which impressed critics and won the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the horror movie The Monkey, directed by Osgood Perkins.

The Long Walk Box Office Performance

The film opened this week and landed fourth place on the domestic charts after garnering $4.7 million on the opening day, per Box Office Mojo. It is expected that the movie will pull in about $10 million across its first three days, per Collider.

The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence, who made four Hunger Games films and is now preparing for a prequel about Haymitch Abernathy, connects back to the themes audiences know well. Many see The Long Walk as an early influence on The Hunger Games, as well as Squid Game and the Japanese cult hit Battle Royale. The story takes place in a harsh dystopia, where a yearly contest forces participants to walk at a steady pace, and falling below the required speed brings instant execution.

The Origins Of Stephen King’s The Long Walk

Stephen King once explained that he came up with the idea decades ago, long before these modern comparisons existed. To him, the frightening thought was simple: a contest where losing meant death, and while it was written in the late 1960s, it now feels strangely relevant.

The adaptation was made on a $20 million budget and stars Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson. For Lionsgate, which recently struggled with the underperformance of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the film represents a much-needed success ahead of Lawrence’s next Hunger Games entry in 2026.

The Long Walk: Critical Response & Reviews

The early response has been encouraging. The film carries a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics highlighting the intensity of Hoffman and Jonsson’s performances. Many reviews suggest that their work gives the story a surprising amount of emotional weight. Commentators went so far as to call it one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever, noting that its impact lingers well beyond the end credits.

