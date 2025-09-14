Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, 2025’s most anticipated anime movie and the first in the trilogy, has finally hit theaters, and it’s already rewriting anime history. The film shattered records with the biggest opening weekend ever for a Japanese anime film, became the fastest to surpass ¥30 billion in Japan, and now holds the record of being the third-highest-grossing film in the history of the country.

The film also outperformed its predecessor, Mugen Train, in several Southeast Asian markets, and is set for an unprecedented release in India, complete with 5:00 a.m. screenings for die-hard fans. But as anime fans catch their breath after Infinity Castle, the wait begins for the trilogy’s second installment, scheduled for 2027.

That doesn’t mean theaters will slow down. A packed lineup of upcoming anime films is on the way, loaded with blood-soaked showdowns and emotional gut-punches. Here’s a peek at the three biggest anime films you can watch after Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1.

3. 100 Meters (or Hyakuemu)

Based on Uoto’s beloved manga, 100 Meters is the story of Togashi and Komiya, two runners bound by rivalry yet linked by a deeper drive. One runs with ease, and the other has a determined spirit to stay in the race. Under the direction of Kenji Iwaisawa, the film has already turned audiences’ heads with its bold rotoscope animation, where every stride and fleeting emotion takes on a lifelike quality.

Complemented by a dynamic score and Official Hige Dandism’s stirring theme song Rashisa, the film races between adrenaline and emotion. Fresh off its buzzworthy bow at the 2025 Annecy Festival, 100 Meters will rush into Japanese cinemas on September 19, 2025, before racing to North America on October 12 via GKIDS.

2. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

The next cinematic leap for Chainsaw Man plunges straight into the fan-favorite Reze Arc, taking Denji’s chaotic life in thrilling new directions. Denji, living as “Chainsaw Man” and serving with Special Division 4’s Devil Hunters, finds himself caught in a storm of fate after what seems like a simple twist of chance.

Following a date with Makima (the woman of his dreams), Denji takes shelter from the rain and meets Reze, a kind-eyed girl working at a nearby café. Their chance encounter sparks an unexpected bond Denji never saw coming, and he tastes something close to a normal life. But nothing stays normal in his world. Reze’s arrival pulls Denji into a deadly new chain of devil hunters and confrontations that promise both heartbreak and carnage.

The animation team is reportedly at the top of their game, fusing cinematic flair with the manga’s raw, unrelenting energy. Add in the returning voice cast, and every punch, slash, and transformation promises to feel as authentic as it is explosive. Previously slated to debut in US theatres on October 29, 2025, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will now hit theaters a little earlier. Sony Pictures Entertainment has confirmed a new October 24 release date, accompanied by a fresh dubbed trailer and a recap of the TV anime. In India, the movie will be released on September 26, 2025.

1. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

Curses and sorcery return in Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, is a highly anticipated compilation film that bridges two of the series’ most pivotal arcs. Blending the explosive Shibuya Incident with the opening beats of the Culling Game, the movie plunges fans into Yuji Itadori’s darkest chapter yet: his looming execution. Execution doesn’t stop at action; it enriches its returning cast, weaving in hard-earned scars and renewed purpose born from the aftermath of Shibuya fallout.

With promising Teasers, MAPPA once again raises the bar for anime action, delivering fight choreography that feels both brutal and balletic. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution drops November 7, 2025, in Japan and December 5 in North America, before season three arrives in January 2026. This marks the dawn of a new era for the series.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: 8 Satirical Superhero Shows & Films To Watch If You Like Prime Video’s The Boys: From Deadpool To Watchmen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News