Maruthi’s fantasy horror comedy, The Raja Saab, was expected to continue the streak of success for Prabhas after Kalki 2898 AD. The response has been lukewarm in the domestic circuit. However, it has recorded the 10th biggest opening for Telugu cinema in North America, along with one more feat. Scroll below for the exciting box office update!

The Raja Saab North America Box Office Day 1

According to Venky Box Office, The Raja Saab made a promising start in North America, grossing $1.76 million. This includes $1.4 million from premieres. Sanjay Dutt’s co-starrer earned around $1.63 million in the US, while the remaining $130K came from Canada. As far as the language-wise breakdown is concerned, Telugu made the highest contribution with earnings of $1.74 million. The remaining sum was from Hindi ($23.5K) and Tamil ($500).

10th highest opening for a Telugu film in North America!

Although expectations are massive from Prabhas, considering his massive pull in North America, the beginning remained healthy. The Raja Saab clocked the 10th highest opening for a Telugu film in the USA/ Canada markets. It missed out on surpassing Guntur Kaaram by a small margin.

Check out the top 10 Telugu openers at the North America box office (premieres + day 1 gross):

Kalki 2898 AD: $5.56 million RRR: $5.5 million Baahubali 2: $4.6 million Pushpa 2: $4.47 million Salaar: $3.84 million Devara: $3.79 million They Call Him OG: $3.67 million Baahubali 1: $2.63 million Guntur Kaaram: $1.78 million The Raja Saab: $1.76 million

5th biggest opener of Prabhas in North America

In terms of Prabhas’ openers, The Raja Saab clocked the 5th biggest opening. It remained behind Baahubali: The Beginning by a considerable gap.

Check out the top 5 opening day collections of Prabhas in North America:

Kalki 2898 AD: $5.56 million Baahubali 2: $4.6 million Salaar: $3.84 million Baahubali: The Beginning: $2.63 million The Raja Saab: $1.76 million

Will the Sankranti release hold its fort?

Maurthi’s directorial made a promising start even in India, but witnessed a crash on the second day. The word-of-mouth has been lukewarm. It remains to be seen whether it will witness a similar fate in North America or hold strong.

