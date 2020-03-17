Sana Khaan Takes An Indirect Funny Dig At Ex-Flame Melvin Louis Yet Again!

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis had an exceptionally ugly break up after Sana Khan wrote a lengthy post on her social media handle accusing Melvin of cheating on her. Sana further went on to claim that celebrity choreographer and former beau had impregnated a young girl.

In an interview recently Sana had made some rather shocking accusation on Melvin claiming that he was physically abusive and would emotionally manipulate her. Sana has also been quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying, “You fall in love, things begin…and the person is forcing you, ‘put our relationship on Instagram, let people know’…and I was like, it’s just a month. Should I put? Of course, I like you and everything is there, but I don’t know if I am ready in a month. He said, ‘no no, you have to put’. Ok, chalo, you literally force somebody emotionally to post the pictures. After that, when I come back and have my other interviews, (he said), ‘no no, you talk about it, talk about us, otherwise, if people see you with other guys, they’re going to link you up with them. In the initial six months of our relationship, this guy did not let me meet anyone alone. If this (the interview) was my first six months, he would be sitting here. I thought this was possessiveness.”

While there was no word from Melvin Louis for a very long time, he finally shared a clip where one could hear Sana Khaan saying that she would defame him publicly.

But looks like Sana Khaan has happily moved on in her life and has infact taken a sly jibe at former beau with her latest social media post. Dressed in a beautiful coloured one-piece, Sana captioned the image with, “Tum jo gaye zindagi se baat bangayi 🤗I compose also now 🤣#Sana”

Well, it certainly will be worth waiting and watching as to if and what Melvin has to say to this post of Sana.

