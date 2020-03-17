Ujda Chaman Actor Sunny Singh Cannot Forget The Day When Salman Khan Appreciated His Performance!

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh has been in the industry for quite some time now. The actor had one of the best moments of his life when Salman Khan appreciated him for his performance in his recently released, Ujda Chaman.

Sunny Singh reminiscing that special moment where Salman Khan appreciated his shares, “Salman sir told me once, ‘Best of luck, you’re doing very good’. It has happened many times that people loved my performance”

He further adds more on the warmth he feels after getting appreciation from the audiences and shares, “I felt proud I had done it. When you go home, you sleep well,” the actor re-shares.

The character cameo played by Sunny Singh of Doga in Pati Patni Aur Woh was appreciated by the audiences. Another comic character the audiences loved is in Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety where Sunny portrayed the character of Titu, the cute innocent best friend- the other hand of the bromance with his friend Sonu. The recent Holi song, ‘Holi Mein Rangeele’ was again the Holi jam the audiences couldn’t stop but shake a leg on. Sunny Singh was last seen in a mom-com Jai Mummy Di.

