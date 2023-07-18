Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were a match made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Oh boy! They looked like the epitome of romance together. Be it on-screen or off-screen, one day, Aish decided to move on from an abusive relationship, and the rest, as they say, is history. However, there is a whole parallel world where their fans secretly still admire them together, wanting them to reunite in some way or the other in some world.

We caught hold of an old video where both stars can be seen performing their epic song Chaand Chhupa Badal Mein from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. While Aishwarya is dressed in a Salwar Kameez and a beautiful gajra, Salman can be seen in his quintessential swag and suave, making his lady dance to his tunes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As they seem to immerse themselves in a romantic performance, fans felt heartbroken that such an electrifying chemistry could not turn into something real and substantial. Maybe that is why they say reel life is completely different from real life. The video was shared by a fan club on Instagram. Interestingly, peeps who shared the beautiful dance clip on social media, are fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Users reacted to the video and echoed the same thoughts the dance expressed. A comment read, “0% acting 100% feeling.” Another user wrote, “Kash ye Jodi reality me hotii. A third user felt the same and wrote, “Agar yeh jodi sath 🔥 hoti to kya he baat hoti.” Some even pointed out how Aish is so in sync with Bhaijaan. The comment read, “Ooh my God kas dono sath me hote kitne comfortable lag rahi hai aish,” while others noticed how Salman has never danced so close with anyone, and a user wrote, “I never saw him like this with any other actresses, he was so in love man.”

But there were some who wanted everyone to come back to reality. A user wrote, “Even if it was a concrete pillar..Ash will give the same performance.” While another comment read, “Aish and her abusive ex! How is it romantic bro?” A user even pointed out Salman Khan’s bad luck with love in life and wrote, “Salman Khan is the Joey of FRIENDS.”

“Adhuri kahani” wrote another fan while a comment also exclaimed, “Toxic”.

You can see the video shared by the Instagram page, diehardfanofaishwaryarai_arb here and revisit this epic yet heartbreaking love story from the 90s! You can watch the Video Here.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Russell Peters Called Aamir Khan A ‘So-Called’ Artist Asking Him To Shut Up For Slamming AIB’s Roast & Said “He’s Not Even A Real Artist”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News