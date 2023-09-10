Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is witnessing a craze like never before. If Pathaan left us stunned with its performance, the latest action entertainer is literally tearing apart the box office each day. After a historic performance in the first 3 days, we’re all set to witness the biggest day in the history of Hindi cinema, as advance booking for day 4 is unimaginable. Read to know more!

After setting the box office on fire with his Kollywood hits, Atlee has directed SRK in his massiest film ever and the result we can see in the form of unprecedented love the film is receiving. Yes, the biggie has turned into a phenomenon now, and no force will be able to stop it now.

Speaking about the final advance booking for day 4, Shah Rukh Khan has outdone himself as Jawan has registered the highest advance ticket sales in the history of Hindi cinema by selling tickets worth 45 crores gross for all languages today (excluding blocked seats). With this, the film has surpassed its own 41 crores gross on opening day. So, it’s an all-time blockbuster Sunday for SRK’s film!

Today, there’s an India vs Pakistan cricket match in the evening and despite such a major attraction, Jawan is in no mood to slow down even a bit. In fact, we’re set to witness the highest single-day collection in the history of Hindi cinema. It’s a tsunami, and there’s even a chance of hitting the 70 crore mark in the Hindi version alone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

