Tumbadchi Manjula has been putting up a solid show at the box office since its big release on June 5, 2026. Jitendra Joshi’s horror-comedy is on a record-breaking spree and is now just 1.05 crore away from becoming the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 9 update!

Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Collection Day 9

According to estimates, Tumbadchi Manjula collected 1.47 crore on day 9 at the Indian box office. It saw a 147% jump compared to 60 lakh garnered on the second Friday. Word of mouth has clearly been working in its favor, driving footfall.

The total India net collection now stands at 7.92 crore, which converts to 9.34 crore gross. Made on a budget of 6 crore, the Marathi horror-comedy has earned the success tag. It will register the hit verdict once it earns double its investment, which is 12 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 5.85 crore

Day 8: 60 lakh

Day 9: 1.47 crore

Total: 7.92 crore

Set to beat Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?

Tumbadchi Manjula is currently the 5th highest Marathi grosser of 2026. It is just 1.05 crore away from surpassing Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? (8.97 crore) and stealing the fourth spot 4th spot. The target should be comfortably achieved today, with the help of the Sunday boost.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026 (net collection):

Raja Shivaji: 105.68 crore* Deool Band 2: 66.42 crore* Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: 27.35 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?: 8.97 crore Tumbadchi Manjula: 7.92 crore

Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Day 9 Summary

Budget: 6 crore

India net: 7.92 crore

ROI: 32%

India gross: 9.34 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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