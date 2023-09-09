Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s web series Made in Heaven season 2, which was recently released, received rave reviews from the audience and critics. However, a certain section of the audience criticised Sobhita Dhulipala for her performance in the acclaimed web series.

Numerous individuals criticized her performance in the series, with some asserting that she displayed poor acting skills, and others contending that she essentially portrayed herself. Now, several weeks after the release, the actress responds to the criticism.

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Sobhita Dhulipala expressed her desire to play the character of Tara differently. She said, “It would be interesting to depict the same Tara in identical circumstances and with the same inner landscape, but different disposition. What if she was snappy and snarky? What if she was loud as opposed to cold? I believe this could alter how people perceive me as well. It’s easy for me to look cold, leading to assumptions that I didn’t do any acting and merely played myself on-screen. I want to emphasise that I am not a psycho bitch.”

Elaborating on the impact Made in Heaven and her character have had on both her personal and professional life, Sobhita commented: “It’s unfortunate that people think I got discovered in the mainstream through Made in Heaven. The character of Tara is so well-written, but I am worlds apart from how she is. I am emotional, messy and expressive. Tara is very cold and distant. She could be going through the most horrid inner turmoil but she won’t let it break her.”

Highlighting the intricacy of embodying a character such as Tara, Sobhita Dhulipala clarified that it presents a greater challenge than portraying characters who readily display their emotions. She underscored that Tara’s role demands emotional resilience, yet as an actor, she must effectively convey her innermost feelings.

Pointing out that people often associate that characteristic with her, Sobhita noted: “I hope I get to play parts that are very different in temperament. I have just lent my physicality to a character, but I am not her. I mean, there are days when I think ‘what would Tara do?’ because I love how she prioritises herself. She is unwilling to feel like a victim.” She also observed that when a character becomes closely linked to an actor’s identity, it can evoke a sense of apprehension.

Sobhita Dhulipala is presently preparing for the debut of her inaugural English project, Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel. The action-packed film is scheduled for release on Netflix.

