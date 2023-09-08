Jad Hadid, who made a big name for himself as a ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant, has gone through many ups and downs in his personal life. In a candid moment, Hadid recently connected with his ex-wife Ramona Khalil, and is now mending their broken relationship.

The actor recently posted a picture on his social media which featured Jad with his ex-wife Ramona with their daughter, who is serving as a testament to mending their past relationship, as their kid is now their priority.

The post carried a powerful message about personal growth, humility, and the importance of co-parenting with grace. Captioning the post, he wrote: “Once you overcome your ego, you will see things getting better.”

Jad Hadid’s caption on the photo resonated deeply with his followers, as he shared his personal journey of transformation. Introspecting his life and the many mistakes he has made, the ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant made a long and arduous journey of self-reflection before finally making some amends.

The post continued with Jad expressing his heartfelt appreciation for Ramona Khalil, not just as his ex-wife but as a remarkable mother. He commended her for her unwavering dedication to their daughter, whether it be in education, quality time, or undivided attention.

Humbly, he acknowledged his failings and shortcomings during their separation, realising that he had not been there for her when she needed him the most. He wrote: “I was very stupid at that time, I was not in that state.”

Jad, for a long time was not on speaking terms with his ex-wife, though his time at introspection ended up giving him a level of wisdom, regarding parenting and relationships, after which he decided to put his ego aside, as he wrote in his post.

In a moment that marks growth and unity, Jad announced that he, Ramona, and their daughter have embarked on a family trip to Turkey, with this decision symbolising their commitment to reforge their relationship not only as co-parents but as friends, if not as a lover again.

While Jad admitted he couldn’t be the husband he wanted to be, he was resolute in his promise to be the best father and best friend to his ex wife. His love for his daughter, Cattleya is no secret, because during one of the emotional moments in the show, when contestants were allowed to meet their loved ones, Jad had made online contact with his daughter and immediately started weeping.

