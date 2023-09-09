The American web series Suits has hit the headlines yet again as it reached the watch time of over 3 billion minutes mark across Netflix and Peacock marking its seventh week in a row. However, “Stranger Things” still holds the record for highest viewing total in eight weeks with 35.5 billion minutes. The Suits, starring Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, and Patrick J. Adams, ran for 134 episodes across nine seasons and even after the show is over, it still managed to conquer its space on Netflix after four years of getting wrapped up in 2019. The legal drama is the first title ever to stay above 3 billion minutes for this long.

In the second place, we have The Lincoln Lawyer with 1.4 billion minutes of watch time i.e. less than half the viewership of Suits. Surprising, isn’t it? However, reports presume that the USA drama may likely fall below 3 billion on next week’s chart, but it will surely take some more time to stop ruling over the charts.

The third place went to the animation series Bluey that has managed 1.1 billion minutes of watch time, after a successful summer reign. Initially, it crossed 1 billion during the July 10-16 window becoming the second most-watched title after Suits and since then it has managed to be in the top 5.

Next in line is Netflix’s Painkiller with 990 million minutes watch time that grabbed the fourth spot with Heart of Stone in the fifth one. The Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt starrer was watched straight for 966 million minutes in the first three days of availability. As we approach further, we have Grey’s Anatomy at the 6th rank with 849 million minutes and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has bagged the seventh rank. The film, which was released in May, was watched for 811 million minutes, compared to 1.6 billion minutes the week before that led to the drop in rank.

The eighth spot has been occupied by NCIS with 771 million minutes watched, while the ninth one has been bagged by Only Murders in the Building. This highly-appreciated web series was watched for 719 million minutes in the first six days of availability of the first two episodes of Season 3. And, finally CoComelon ranked 10th in the top 10 list with 654 million minutes on Netflix.

