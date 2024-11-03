The Kiran Abbavaram starrer Telugu period drama KA was released on October 31, 2024. Despite facing stiff competition from many other big releases from the South and the Hindi sphere, the film is garnering decent numbers at the box office. Let us take a look at the KA box office performance on its 3rd day.

KA Box Office Day 3

On its 3rd day, the movie showed a jump of almost 20%, which is a positive sign. The film earned 3.6 crores on its third day, which was an increase from its 2nd-day collection, wherein it had earned 3 crores. The total 3-day India net collection of the movie comes to 10.4 crore. The film has entered the 10 crore mark which is indeed a positive sign. It needs to maintain an upward graph to attain a favorable collection and enter the safe zone.

KA’s Budget Recovery

The movie is mounted at a budget of 22 crore and has earned around 10.4 crore. This means that within 3 days of its release, it has managed to recover 47% of its budget which is not bad. However, it needs to maintain a solid upward graph in the box office collections to recover the entire budget. The movie is expected to at least garner 12 crores in the coming week. However, it is bound to face a tough competition from other releases like Amaran, Bagheera, Lucky Baskhar, Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

About The Movie

The movie has been directed by Sujith-Sandeep. Apart from Kiran Abbavaram, KA also stars Nayan Sarika, Tanvi Ram, Achyuth Kumar, and Redin Kingsley in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Sam CS.

