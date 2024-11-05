Beetlejuice Beetlejuice keeps surprising us with its box office achievements. It has now attained another fantastic feat. The movie was directed by veteran director Tim Burton, and the OG cast includes Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara. It also features Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe in crucial roles. Scroll below for the deets.

Keaton, Ryder, and Catherine reprised their roles from the film thirty years ago. It was also critically and commercially successful. The movie was released in 1988, and since the sequel was being made after three decades, WB was skeptical about how the film would do financially. They asked the director to release it on their streaming platform and agreed to a theatrical release only after Tim agreed to cut the budget by almost $50 million.

According to Collider’s report via ScreenRant, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has achieved an exciting feat at the domestic box office. It has beaten Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, Dune 2, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to achieve this spot in the All-Time Domestic Box Office for PG-13 Movies list. It comes after the film spent nine weekends at the box office in North America.

The movie collected an impressive $2.1 million on its ninth weekend. It recorded the biggest 9th 3-day weekend ever for September releases. It only dropped 32.2% from last weekend despite losing 62 theatres on Friday and being available on digital. The movie has hit a $292.1 million cume at the North American box office.

According to The Numbers, Beeteljuice Beetlejuice has entered the top 75 all-time domestic box office for PG-13 movies list. Tim Burton’s movie has beaten Henry Cavill-led Man of Steel’s $291.04 million and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire‘s $290.20 million in their domestic runs. It is the 73rd highest-grossing PG-13 movie of all time.

The movie has collected $156.50 million at the international box office, and allied with the domestic cume; it has collected $448.59 million globally.

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released in the theatres on September 6.

