Godzilla Minus One was re-released in the United States one year after its theatrical release. The film returned to mark the 70th anniversary of Godzilla. It grossed winning numbers in its re-release debut weekend. It was written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie was a big success at the box office and was made on a budget of $15 million. It collected seven times the production budget. Ryunosuke Kamiki led the movie with Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki in supporting roles.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Godzilla Minus One was re-released in 1,365 theatres in North America. It is the first film in the Godzilla franchise to win an Oscar in its 70-year history. The movie collected a strong $510K on its three-day reissue weekend, which gave it a $56.9 million lifetime run in the United States.

Godzilla Minus One set several records at the box office, including the highest-grossing Japanese live-action ever in the US. It is also the highest-grossing international film post-COVID in the United States, and it has also been the highest-grossing international film in 24 years. In addition to that, Takashi Yamazaki‘s movie is the 2nd highest-grossing Japanese film of all time in the US, only under the 1998 Japanese animation Pokemon The First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back’s $85.7 million.

That does not stop there as Godzilla Minus One is the third highest-grossing international live action of all time in the United States only under the 1998 Italian drama Life is Beautiful’s $57.2 million and the Chinese movie Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon’s $128.1 million haul. Adding the domestic cume to the film’s $59.43 million international cume, the film’s global cume stands at $116.33 million upon its re-release.

Takashi Yamazaki’s film Godzilla Minus One was re-released in the theatres in the US on November 1. Following the success of the movie, it has been recently announced that Toho will be producing another Godzilla movie and will be directed by Yamazaki.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

